AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,367 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.08. The company has a market cap of $407.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

