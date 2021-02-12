Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADYEN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Adyen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

