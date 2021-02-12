Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. Adyen has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $53.39.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

