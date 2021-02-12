AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after purchasing an additional 367,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

NYSE:ALL opened at $104.48 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

