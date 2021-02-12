AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 837,839 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,720,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,431,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NYSE:WMB opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

