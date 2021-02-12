AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,318 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,174 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MXIM opened at $94.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.09.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

