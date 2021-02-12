AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 634 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

