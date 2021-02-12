AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,991 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $8,910,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 201.7% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 60,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 35.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 451,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 118,453 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

