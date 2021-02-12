Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,401,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $37,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $145.17 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $148.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

