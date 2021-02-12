Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $14.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.89. 4,879,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,044. Affirm has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $146.90.

In other news, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

