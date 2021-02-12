AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.14

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $7.21. AGC shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 2,287 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.

About AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

