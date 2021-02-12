Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. Aggreko has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARGKF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Investec cut Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

