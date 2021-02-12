AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the January 14th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of AGM Group stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company develops and sells enterprise application software, including accounting software and enterprise resource planning software; and social trading software and multi-accounting trading management system to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients.

