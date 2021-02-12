AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans $0.12 Feb 21 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a feb 21 dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

