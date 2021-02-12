Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.50.

TSE AEM opened at C$90.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.68. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$43.25 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.89 billion and a PE ratio of 34.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$548,150.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,932 shares in the company, valued at C$6,404,450.28. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total value of C$8,076,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,078,851.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,279 shares of company stock worth $10,592,311.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

