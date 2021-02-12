Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. 229,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,089. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

