Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 191.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 533,560 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 5,953.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 319,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 314,444 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 82.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,385,000 after buying an additional 279,902 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 145,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Agree Realty by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 60,657 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

