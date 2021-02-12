AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:AIM opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 50.01 and a quick ratio of 50.01. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.11.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 6,823.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,568 shares in the company, valued at $341,536.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 868,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

