AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:AIM opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 50.01 and a quick ratio of 50.01. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.11.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 6,823.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,536.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 868,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

