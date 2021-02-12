Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.46 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.