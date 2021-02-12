Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $822-836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $819.22 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.33-5.46 EPS.

AKAM stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.71. The company had a trading volume of 40,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,113. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.22.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

