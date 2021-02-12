Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.22.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.41. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 111.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 423,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $46,861,000 after buying an additional 223,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,938 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

