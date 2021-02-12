Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 2,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Several research firms recently commented on AKBTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akbank T.A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

About Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

