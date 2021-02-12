Aker BP ASA’s (DETNF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Aker BP ASA stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.