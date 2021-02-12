Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $4.50. Akumin shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 2,567 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akumin stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

