Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $19.25 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Laurentian reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 21.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

