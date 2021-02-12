Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.89

Shares of Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.89 and last traded at C$7.62, with a volume of 101196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.49.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Alcanna from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Alcanna Company Profile (TSE:CLIQ)

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

