Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alfa Laval AB has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.