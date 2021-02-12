Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Boosted by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.70. 362,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,135,443. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $729.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

