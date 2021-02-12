Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Trading 9.8% Higher

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s share price traded up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $9.00. 592,431 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 426% from the average session volume of 112,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a market cap of $42.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.33% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

