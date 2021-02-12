Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.61. 44,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,987. Alkermes has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

