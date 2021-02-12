Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.56. 43,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,987. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

