Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Down to $29.15

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.15, but opened at $27.80. Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 67,279 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.46. The firm has a market cap of £70.23 million and a PE ratio of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Get Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) alerts:

In other Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) news, insider Harry Rein purchased 24,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £6,572.88 ($8,587.51).

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) Company Profile (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.