Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allogene is focused on developing allogenic CAR T therapies for treating cancer, especially hematologic indications with high unmet need. The company has three promising CAR T Cell product candidates in clinical stage of development. Collaboration with Servier helps share development cost related to two candidates. Multiple study data readouts and regulatory activities are lined up for 2021, which could be important catalysts for the stock. However, shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year. With no marketed products, the company does not generate any revenues. Moreover, the company’s pipeline candidates are several years away from commercialization. Estimates movement have been stable ahead of Q4 earnings. The company has an encouraging record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of ALLO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $55.00.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,809,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,257,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $22,720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 654,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,051,000 after acquiring an additional 520,584 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.