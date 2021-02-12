Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $334,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $42.16 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.