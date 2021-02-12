Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.22.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $165.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

