Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share.

ALNY traded down $8.89 on Friday, reaching $156.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,386. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average is $139.32.

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

