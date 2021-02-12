Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.28

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.28 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 19424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,480,854.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $982,421.00. Insiders sold a total of 183,616 shares of company stock worth $4,805,990 in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after buying an additional 131,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

