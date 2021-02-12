Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) Trading Up 0.4%

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 7,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 16,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 141,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 18.61% of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

