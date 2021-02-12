Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lifted by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,088.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,836.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,667.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.