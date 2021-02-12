Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.52. Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1,977,003 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21. The company has a market cap of C$613.79 million and a PE ratio of 86.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

About Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship project is the Mpama North Tin Project. The company has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270km2 in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

