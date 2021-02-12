Alpine Global Management, Llc Acquires 3,577 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Stock

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc acquired 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $50,006.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,442,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,139,607.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alpine Global Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Alpine Global Management, Llc acquired 258,788 shares of VPC Impact Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $3,899,935.16.

Shares of VIH opened at $18.08 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.26.

About VPC Impact Acquisition

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

