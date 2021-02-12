Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.68 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

PINE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

