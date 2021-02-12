Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.38

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.38 and last traded at $67.34, with a volume of 182584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.35.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -336.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $158,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $208,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,947 shares of company stock worth $16,230,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.