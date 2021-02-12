Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $145.00. The stock had previously closed at $138.66, but opened at $126.30. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alteryx shares last traded at $119.85, with a volume of 49,850 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYX. Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.27.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total transaction of $964,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,253,471 shares of company stock worth $257,804,862. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.35. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

