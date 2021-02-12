Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Raised to $39.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.69.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.49. 93,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,630 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 257.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 182,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

