Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Raised to $41.00 at TD Securities

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.69.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 192.51 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,623,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 231.8% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641,323 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altice USA by 1,837.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.