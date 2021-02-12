Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $578,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,275. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.