Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $210.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

