Altium Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,177 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,582,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,892 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,475 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 961,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 633,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

